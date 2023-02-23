U.S. John Cornyn, Hays County leaders raising awareness of fentanyl crisis

According to a release from Cornyn's office, more than 1,600 Texans died from a fentanyl-related overdose in 2021, an 89% increase from 2020.

BUDA, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) participated in a roundtable discussion Thursday, alongside Hays CISD leadership and local law enforcement, to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

Hays CISD has lost five students to fentanyl poisoning this school year.

During the roundtable, Cornyn was expected to hear from parents of some of those students, as well as district and law enforcement officials and student leaders about their coordinated response to the crisis.

Participants were expected to share how the crisis has prompted the "Fighting Fentanyl" awareness campaign, a joint effort between the district, families and students across Hays CISD campuses. After the roundtable, students from the district's Student Advisory Council were set to showcase student-created fentanyl awareness campaign posters.

According to a release from Cornyn's office, more than 1,600 Texans died from a fentanyl-related overdose in 2021, an 89% increase from 2020. Additionally, the synthetic opioid is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 to 45, according to the release.

Among those expected to attend the roundtable were Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright; the chiefs of the Kyle and Buda police departments, as well as other law enforcement officials; and members of the Hays CISD Student Advisory Council. Two sets of parents who lost their sons to fentanyl poisoning were also expected to attend.

The roundtable was held starting at 10:15 a.m. at Moe & Gene Johnson High School in Buda.

