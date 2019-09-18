KYLE, Texas — The above video is from KVUE's most recent story about the pipeline, published in July.

The City of Kyle has agreed to stop fighting Houston company Kinder Morgan over a 430-mile natural gas pipeline slated to cut through Kyle in exchange for a $2.7 million payout, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reports that the Kyle City Council voted 7-0 on Monday to approve the framework of a settlement that would end litigation brought against the city by Kinder Morgan, pending final approval.

Back in July, the council passed an ordinance imposing additional standards on the Permian Highway Pipeline, which led to Kinder Morgan suing the City.

The Statesman reports that per the new agreement, Kyle will issue Kinder Morgan road crossing permits while the company has agreed to install infrastructure in development areas so the City won't be subject to any delays or additional costs.

The unanimous vote to step down from the fight came the night before a scheduled federal court hearing on several motions in the cases, according to the Statesman. That hearing was moved to Oct. 2 so the lawyers have time to draft a formal resolution.

The $2.7 million Kinder Morgan agreed to pay Kyle would be broken into two payments, according to the Statesman – half within 30 days of the pipeline's completion in the city and the other half a year later.

