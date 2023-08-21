Crews working to contain 10-acre wildfire in Buda

The fire is burning in the area of FM 1626, FM 2770 and Robert S. Light Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUDA, Texas — Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning in Buda.

At 12:20 p.m. Monday, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said that a fire was burning in the area of FM 1626, FM 2770 and Robert S. Light Boulevard. An hour later, the office said the fire has burned approximately 10 acres and was 50% contained.

Robert S. Light is closed from FM 1626 to FM 2770, and FM 2770 is closed from Smith Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials said that no schools are impacted by the fire, and there have been no evacuations as of 1:20 p.m. Monday. The Hays County Wildland Taskforce has been activated, and Starflight assistance has been requested.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.