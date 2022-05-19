American Red Cross recognizes Buda fourth-grader who saved friend from choking

In January, Silas Timmer sprung into action when his friend started choking on a piece of candy during recess.

BUDA, Texas — A Buda, Texas, forth-grader has been recognized by the American Red Cross for his heroic efforts saving his friend's life.

On Jan. 11, Silas Timmer quickly sprung into action when his friend started choking on a piece of hard candy during recess. Timmer performed the Heimlich maneuver on his friend until the candy dislodged from his throat. Trimmer said his learned how to do the maneuver from a video he watched on YouTube.

On Wednesday, May 18, Timmer received the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action for his lifesaving efforts. The award was presented in a ceremony Wednesday morning at Pfluger Elementary School.

Principal Elizabeth Lara, Assistant Principal Michael Snead and Marty McKellips, CEO of the American Red Cross Central & South Texas Region were in attendance, as were Timmer's teachers, classmates and family.

“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals, like Silas who step up in an emergency situation and help save or sustain a life,” McKellips said. “These individuals exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress.”

In January, Timmer was presented with a "Coin of Excellence" from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

