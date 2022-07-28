City of Buda to begin Stage 1 drought restrictions

The restrictions go into effect Monday, Aug. 1.

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda will soon begin Stage 1 drought restrictions.

Under the restrictions, residents can only use hose-end irrigation and automatic sprinklers twice a week on a designated day. Such watering can only take place outside the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Swimming pools may be filled normally. The City recommends covering pools to lessen evaporation loss.

Residents can wash noncommercial vehicles whenever they wish, but they must use a handheld bucket or hose with a positive shutoff device.

Handheld hose and bucket watering as well as soaker hoses and drip irrigation may be used any day at any time, and these tools can also be used to water vegetable gardens whenever needed.

The cities of Kyle, Georgetown, Hutto, Round Rock and Austin have all also announced similar restrictions due to the ongoing drought.

On Wednesday, July 27, fire crews responded to a grass fire in Buda that, as of Thursday, had burned around 90 acres.

