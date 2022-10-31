Boil water notice in effect for some Kyle residents

The notice impacts City of Kyle water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments.

KYLE, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Kyle residents following a water main break on Monday, Oct. 31.

The notice is in effect for City of Kyle water customers at the Estates of Plum Creek Apartments, on Kohlers Crossing between FM 1626 and Kyle Crossing, and on Kyle Crossing north of Old Bridge Trail.

The boil water notice does not affect all City of Kyle water customers.

Though there is no evidence of any contamination with the water system, the City recommends that all impacted customers boil their water prior to consumption. This includes drinking, brushing teeth and washing hands or face.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes.

Public water system officials will notify impacted customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

If you have questions concerning this issue, you may contact City of Kyle Public Works Department at 512-262-3024. For more information on what to do during an active boil water notice, go to CityofKyle.com/BoilWater.

The water main break that has resulted in this boil water notice also caused Austin Community College's Hays Campus to close on Monday. All classes and events in Building 1000 were canceled.

Normal operations are expected to resume at ACC Hays on Tuesday.

