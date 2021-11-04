Jewish residents in Hays County reportedly found anti-Semitic letters in the mail

The letters come after a string of incidents around the Austin area.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — After a series of incidents around the Austin area recently, instances of anti-Semitism have now struck Hays County.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, several residents in the Hays County area have received disturbing and hateful letters in the mail.

According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, some of the letters were sealed in a plastic bag and filled with small rocks. Reportedly, the letters targeted the Jewish community and blamed them for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This weekend, people in a few cities in Hays Co. received a disturbing letter," Becerra wrote on Twitter. "Negative actions motivated in bias is an attack against an entire community and not just an attack on a single person. This behavior is not acceptable. Before these emboldened people take their hate to the next level, if you received one of these flyers, please go to the FBI website and fill out the tip form."

The Statesman reported that Chabad of San Marcos, the sole Jewish center in the county, has offered guidance and support to members who were targeted.

Last month, an anti-Semitic group was seen draping banners over an overpass on MoPac Expressway multiple times. No charges or arrests were filed in these incidents.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 31, a local synagogue was set on fire. Police are currently seeking a suspect in that arson investigation.

Additionally, offensive words and symbols were painted across student parking spots at Anderson High School on Oct. 22. Austin ISD's superintendent called the graffiti "anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic."

On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution asking that the city manager find ways to improve Austin's response to hate and collaborate with local community groups while condemning racism.