Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley

Nearly two hours after sharing details of the initial incident, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said a suspect was in custody.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley.

The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School Road to Mount Sharp and Ledgerock Road.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the incident was a "high risk apprehension" in the 4800 block of Mount Sharp Road. The suspect is reportedly armed with a rifle and revolver. Becerra later said the subject was taken into custody and the scene was clear.

The sheriff's office said the incident was an isolated one.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

