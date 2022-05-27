Hays County property values are increasing

Market values for homes are now up 44%.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Property values are soaring in fast-growing Hays County. Homeowners saw big increases on their appraisal notices this year.

According to the Hays County Central Appraisal District, the average market value for homes in the county has jumped from more than $312,00 last year to more than $451,000 this year, which is a 44% jump.



Buda resident Jim Pleon qualified for the homestead exemption, which helps him save some money on property taxes, but he said still, with the higher house value, it's hurting his pockets.

"The property taxes are too much for seniors," said Pleon.

Pleon has been talking with others in his neighborhood about the higher appraisals.

"They are not happy, but just a few are protesting," he said.

According the Austin Board of Realtors, the Central Texas market is experiencing low inventory combined with increasing median sales prices, which will likely result in appraisals increasing year over year.

According the CAD, the protest deadline is May 15, or 30 days from the date a notice is mailed. Late protests are allowed for good cause if you miss the usual deadline. The appraisal review board decides whether you have good cause.