Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person believed to be in Austin

Authorities believe Meleah Verastegui Hernandez of Kyle is in Austin with her boyfriend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a person from Kyle who has been missing since Wednesday.

The HCSO said on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Meleah Verastegui Hernandez left her residence in Kyle without the consent of her mother. She has not returned home.  

Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend, Jason, pictured below.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information about Verastegui Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call HCSO Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or dispatch at 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2023-49287.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the HCSO app or through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-324-8477.

