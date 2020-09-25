Hays County deputies searching for man last seen Thursday

Deputies believe he may be in the Lockhart area.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man last seen Thursday.

Tyler Joseph Pendergrass, 35, was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat. Pendergrass is a Hays County Transportation employee and was last seen leaving work in San Marcos on Sept. 24 at 3:45 p.m.

He was driving a Hays County vehicle described as a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas exempt plate 1043394. This vehicle has Hays County Transportation decals on its doors.

Deputies believe Pendergrass may be in the Lockhart area

The department said he might be suicidal.