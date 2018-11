KYLE, Texas — Hays County Sheriff's deputies spent roughly three hours Sunday trying to get a man -- who has three felony warrants out for his arrest -- to come out of his house in Kyle.

The deputies and their SWAT team responded to the home in the 1700 block of High Rd. at 1:30 p.m., officials said. The man was reportedly barricaded inside of his home.

Officials did not say what the warrants were for, but said the standoff is over.

