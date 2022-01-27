Buda fourth-grader recognized for saving choking friend

The boy started performing the Heimlich maneuver when he saw his friend in trouble.

BUDA, Texas — A fourth-grader in Buda, Texas, is being honored for saving his classmate's life.

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright awarded Silas Timmer with a "Coin of Excellence" on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for his heroic actions. Typically, the superintendent showcases an employee every week, but this week, he decided to recognize Timmer.

The Pfluger Elementary School student sprung into action earlier this month when his friend, Jaxson, started choking on a piece of hard candy during recess.

Timmer patted his friend on the back and then proceeded to perform the Heimlich maneuver. He was able to get the candy lodged from his friend's throat.

The boy was presented with the coin in front of his class with his family watching.

"It's amazing that we have people in this world like Silas that are willing to take care of others, and really, just in the moment of need, rise to the occasion," the superintendent said.

When Wright presented the coin, which said, "Inspiring Excellence," the classroom applauded.

Timmer, 9, said he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver by watching a YouTube video.

"Well, I'm glad that you watched it and I know Jaxson is, too," the superintendent said.

