Hays CISD elementary teacher arrested, accused of indecency with a child

According to both the Kyle Police Department and the school district, the alleged incidents did not happen on school property during school hours.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Kyle Police Department said Tuesday that officers had arrested a Hays CISD second grade teacher and charged him with indecency with a child.

Blanco Vista Elementary School teacher Andrew Palmore, 49, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child, which is a third-degree felony. Palmore was also charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony, according to KPD.

Palmore is currently being held at the Hays County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing at this time, per the department. According to KPD, the alleged incidents Palmore is being charged for did not happen on school property during schools hours.

The arrest comes after KPD first notified Hays CISD of an investigation into Palmore on Feb. 1. Upon learning of the investigation, the school district placed Palmore on administrative leave and removed his access to campuses and students. The district also reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification, the agency that oversees educator licensing in Texas.

“We know these incidents are extremely unsettling for our community, but we are working together during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Palmore was employed as a substitute teacher for the school district in 2012 and was hired as a full-time teacher at Blanco Vista Elementary in 2014 where he worked as a second, fourth and fifth-grade teacher.

"The district remains unwavering in its commitment that the safety of all students is paramount. The district continues to work closely with law enforcement and public safety partners, including the Kyle Police Department, to ensure the safety of the children in our community and students everywhere in Texas," Hays CISD said in a statement.

The KPD Victim Services Unit is providing assistance to victims and their families. The department asks anyone who may have information to contact Detective Carrasco at 512-268-3232 or, to remain anonymous, submit the information online at www.p3tips.com.

