KYLE, Texas — Kids in a Central Texas school district may be a little more relaxed on their way to school Tuesday morning thanks to potentially less crowded buses.

School leaders in Hays County said they've made changes to deal with overcrowded buses by adjusting their routes to neighborhoods and then to their schools. Hays Consolidated Independent School District posted on Facebook Sunday night, asking parents to check their email or the transportation tab on the parent portal website for changes to their child's route.

This issue was sparked in late August when a mom of a Hays High School student sent KVUE a picture of students she said were standing in the aisle of the school bus.

Hays CISD has since then apologized for the issue, saying it cut bus routes this year because of a bus driver shortage. Leaders said they underestimated how many kids ride the bus. Before the recent adjustments, Hays CISD had cut 17 total bus routes for the school year due to a shortage of 50 bus drivers.

Since this issue was brought to KVUE's attention, there has been change made to the district's bus policy. A school bus now cannot leave any pick-up location with kids sitting in the aisle. If that is the case, another bus will have to pick up those children.

