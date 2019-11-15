AUSTIN, Texas — The Third Court of Appeals affirmed on Nov. 15 the conviction of a man by a Travis County jury for strangling 18-year-old Haruka Weiser in 2016.

Last year, Meechaiel Criner was convicted of strangling Weiser, who was a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin, and hiding her body next to a creek near the university's alumni center.

The Court of Appeals found the trial court's decision to convict Criner would stand, rejecting Criner's motion to suppress evidence at trial.

RELATED: Judge denies motion for new trial for UT-Austin murderer Meechaiel Criner

"The evidence presented at trial overwhelmingly linked Criner to the offense in question," the court stated in its opinion.

Criner's motion for a new trial was also overruled, and the court rejected Criner's constitutional challenges to Texas' mandatory sentencing scheme.

RELATED: 'I don't feel any safer now than I did then': 3 years after classmate's death, students call for campus safety

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said this crime has forever changed how students and their parents feel about safety on the campus.

"I am proud of the hard work put into this case by this office," said Moore. "I know that Haruka's parents will receive this news with relief."

RELATED: Wednesday marks 3 years since Haruka Weiser's death on UT campus

Criner is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder.

WATCH: 3-year anniversary of Haruka Weiser's death on UT Austin campus

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIVE: Rodney Reed: Texas Court of Criminal Appeals orders stay of execution

Rodney Reed execution should be delayed, Texas parole board says

Model with no baby bump or morning sickness has surprise daughter

'I'm scared to step foot in that class': Hays CISD attack victim shares her story after substitute fight