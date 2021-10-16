Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constable killed, 2 others injured in possible ambush shooting

Houston police said one person is in custody after the three deputies were shot while working an extra security job at a bar.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable is dead and two others are injured after they were shot while working an extra security job in north Houston, according to police.

One of the injured deputy constables was shot in the back and is in surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the second injured deputy constable was shot in the foot and is awaiting surgery.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said a person of interest is in custody, but it’s not clear if he is a witness or the suspect.

Breaking: Precint 4 Harris County Constable Mark Herman says three of his deputies were shot early this morning. One was killed. Another was shot in the back and is in surgery at Memorial Hermann. A third deputy constable was shot in the foot and is awaiting surgery. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 16, 2021

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 4400 block of I-45 North.

Jones said the deputies were working an extra security job at the location and went outside to investigate a disturbance.

According to investigators, the disturbance was possibly a robbery. Jones said the deputies were arresting a suspect when another person armed with a rifle fired on all of the them from behind. Jones described it as an ambush.

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolonces to @Pct4Constable. They tragically lost one deputy & two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends & coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2021

Police said it is unknown if the deputy constables had a chance to return fire.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.