AUSTIN, Texas — Roughly three weeks after the first report of toxic blue-green algae in Lady Bird Lake, the City of Austin Watershed Protection is reminding residents the harmful algal bloom continues.
Recent testing results revealed that the presence of harmful toxins produced by the algae continues. Positive test samples have been found at Red Bud Isle, Auditorium Shores and along Barton Creek between Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Lake.
Watershed Protection will keep on testing Lady Bird Lake and Barton Creek on a weekly basis. The organization said the algae will naturally die off when cooler weather returns this fall.
The public is encouraged to continue the same precautions as previously reported, such as keeping your pets out of the water.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, is common in Austin's creeks and lakes. However, this year, some of the algae has produce toxins that have been contributed to the deaths of local dogs.
