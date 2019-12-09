AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after the first reports of harmful algae in Lady Bird Lake and its surrounding waterways, pet owners are still encouraged to keep their animals out of the water though algae levels are on the decline.

According to the City of Austin's Watershed Protection Department, the extent of the toxic blue-green algae has greatly declined. The department is now monitoring toxins weekly based on the fact that there isn't as much algae in the water.

The department said the most recent negative results were from Aug. 26. However, they are still waiting on more data, a final report, quality assurance and a quality control check to be passed before they can confirm these results as final.

These samples came from water and algae at Red Bud Isle, Barton Creek, Auditorium Shores and Festival Beach. They were taken randomly at these sites, which does not mean another random sample from the same site will also be negative.

In addition to already lowering levels of algae, City leaders expect an ever steadier decline in harmful aglal bloom growth and persistence as we move deeper into fall.

At least three dogs have reportedly died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake since early August.

