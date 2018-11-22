KINGSLAND, Texas — Pat Muller made her way to the construction site where the FM 2900 bridge used to be. She brought a pot full of gumbo for the construction workers.

“Happy men make happy bridges,” Muller laughed.

Muller runs the Valentine Lodge in Kingsland and suffered some damage from the floods. She said some of the workers are staying there while they work to reconstruct the bridge.

“How better to spend your moments than feeding other people who are working for our community,” said Muller. “They're doing a fantastic job, they're doing it in a hurry, these are class A guys, and I love to cook.”

Muller said she is also opening the lodge to anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

“Family is important around the holidays, and they're working hard to rebuild this community for our families, so the least we can do is feed them when they're not able to go home to theirs,” said Muller.

