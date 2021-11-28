Hanukkah celebrations begin in Central Texas

There are two menorah-lighting ceremonies that will be happening in the Austin area.

BUDA, Texas — Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah.

There are two menorah-lighting ceremonies that will be happening in the Austin area.

The first one is in downtown Buda. The lighting of that menorah is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, next to the gazebo.

Austin Police Department Chaplain Rabbi Marie Betcher will light the candle at the event.

Organizer Robyn Katz said the ceremony was the result of years of organizing and fundraising.

“With the help of Baird Pools who helped dig the hole for the menorah, and Buda Parks who helped as well, this is a dream come true,” said Katz.

A local Jewish bakery will be donating baked goods at the Buda event.

The other menorah-lighting ceremony will be happening in Georgetown. That lighting ceremony will happen each night during the eight nights of Hanukkah from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.