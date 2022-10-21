Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

Shane Hinton will be joining the morning team immediately.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker.

“Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry he already has with the Daybreak team, Shane is a weather scientist,” said KVUE News Director Christina Ginn. “He loves telling stories about our changing climate and how it affects Central Texans.”

Soon after he arrived at KVUE in November of 2020, Shane provided coverage through the winter storm of February 2021. Recently, he stayed on-air for hours during the ice event in February this past year and gave constant updates to the tornados that hit Round Rock in April.

"Shane lights up a room and instantly puts a smile on everyone's face. I could not be more excited to see him joining the Daybreak Team. Shane is the ultimate team player and a tireless worker who Central Texans can trust to watch over the weather while they sleep. Shane has helped guide Central Texas through winter freezes, spring tornadoes and some of the hottest summer temperatures on record for Austin. He is a tremendous asset to our weather team and is the perfect addition to KVUE Daybreak,” said KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams.

Before KVUE, Hinton was a weekend meteorologist in New Bern, North Carolina. A proud graduate of the University of Miami, he knows a thing or two about hurricanes. He will be replacing former Daybreak Meteorologist and new KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams.

In his spare time, Shane enjoys running and considers himself a huge movie buff. He is also a dog dad to his rescue dog, Stratus, who was found in the streets of South Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

You can contact Shane at shinton@kvue.com, or connect with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

