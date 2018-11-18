Hundreds of Austin families may have gone without turkey and pie this Thanksgiving if not for the generosity of one group.

El Buen Samaritano volunteers handed out 1,200 bags loaded with all the Thanksgiving Day trimmings to pre-registered families on Saturday.

Area Episcopal schools raised thousands of dollars before Saturday's "Hands for Hope" event.

About 1,000 families in need were able to get the meals.

"It's [a] community-oriented program. You see all kinds of people, and it just brings us all together. I think it's wonderful that they can put on a program like this, that they can provide for so many people in need," recipient Wanda Dulandy said.

This was the twenty-seventh year for the "Hands for Hope" event.

