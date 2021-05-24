Hamilton Pool expected to be closed to swimming all summer due to falling rocks

Travis County Parks said the falling rocks are related to the big February freeze.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in May 2018.

Due to falling rocks related to the winter storms in February, Hamilton Pool will not be allowing swimming for the foreseeable future.

As of the morning of May 24, the beloved park was closed due to recent heavy rain and flooding in the Hamilton Pool canyon. But it was expected to reopen later in the day, with fully booked reservations.

However, swimming has not been allowed. Park leaders are working with geologists to assess the falling rocks hazard, but they said they do not expect swimming to be allowed at all this summer.

The trail beneath the overhead cliff at the pool is also closed due to safety concerns. Visitors are allowed to access the beach, but they cannot walk around the pool to below the waterfall.

The park is now accepting reservations through the month of June. Reservations for dates in July are not yet available. As a reminder, reservations are currently required to visit Hamilton Pool every day of the week. For more information, click here.