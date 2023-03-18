Person rescued after falling 20 feet off cliff near Hamilton Pool

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A person was rescued near Hamilton Pool on Saturday afternoon after falling 20 feet off a cliff.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 12:53 p.m. at 23610 Hamilton Pool Road in western Travis County. The fall was partially broken by belay ropes.
Medics, along with crews from STAR Flight and Lake Travis Fire Rescue, made contact with the person, an adult, around 1:20 p.m.
ATCEMS said the person was hoisted out of the cliff area and airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center for a non-life-threatening lower extremity injury.
No other information is available at this time.