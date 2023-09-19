More than 200 live performances happening across Central Texas for HAAM Day

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians are working to raise funds for hard-working, local musicians.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is known as the live music capital of the world and on Tuesday residents have the opportunity to support local musicians.

HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), provides a lifeline to Austin-area musicians. Since 2005, the event has helped nearly 6,700 musicians access more than $144 million in healthcare services.

This year's event will feature a record-breaking 250 performances.

Live music will be happening at H-E-B Lake Austin, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some Austin-area restaurants and retail outlets will also participate by donating 5% or more of their daily sales back to HAAM. The funds go to support musicians in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.

Free performances will take place at the Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin, the Austin Airport, Dell Seton Medical Center, and more spots around town until midnight.

“HAAM Day is not just about music,” said Paul Scott, CEO of HAAM, in a statement. “It's about solidarity in recognizing the vital role musicians play in our community. Musicians are an essential part of what makes Austin special, and we want to make sure they are given every opportunity to continue making the music we love to enjoy.”

Also, for the first time in HAAM day history, some major Austin jazz clubs will be coming together, partnering with venues to present live jazz across Austin. This includes the Woman in Jazz Association teaming up with Monks Jazz Club, the Texas Jazz Society with Parker Jazz Club, and the Austin Jazz Society with the Elephant Room.

You can also donate by visiting HAAM's website.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram