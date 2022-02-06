HAAM Battle of the Bands raises more than $227,000 for Austin musicians

KVUE's own Quita Culpepper was among the celebrity judges at the event held Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) annual Corporate Battle of the Bands drew in record-breaking numbers during the 2022 event on Thursday.

The 13th annual event featured bands made up of Austin-based businesses competing for the title of best corporate band. More than 1,200 people attended the event at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Over $227,000 was raised through the event, according to HAAM.

A handful of local celebrities, including KVUE's Quita Culpepper, and music industry members judged the bands as they aimed to impress the panel. The C Notes, made up of employees at PNC Bank, ended up winning the title Thursday night.

It was the first time since 2019 that the event took place.

“We are so excited that, once again for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, the Austin community & local businesses have come together to support our mission and the beloved musicians that make this city the Live Music Capital of the World,” Paul Scott, CEO of HAAM, said.

“Austin is filled with many local talents, which was so evident during the evening’s performances. We are also blown away by the community's generosity which enabled us to surpass our ambitious goal of $225,000! It is a tradition we look forward to continuing for many years,” he continued.

Funds raised go toward providing healthcare services for musicians HAAM serves. Learn more about the organization online.

