Grocery shopping is convenient -- most of the time.

Whether it's going to the store simply for milk or a whole set of groceries, customers always have to deal with some sort of line.

H-E-B has a new app out, "H-E-B GO," that turns your phone into a scanner.

The app allows you to scan while you shop.

Here's how it works: download the app, link your credit card, click the shopping cart icon and then all you have to do is take a picture of each barcode as you shop. Users should see the list grow as they go, including how much each item costs.

KVUE's Luis de Leon decided to shop for groceries with and without the app to find out which method was quicker.

After going through it, it took him 13 minutes when using the app to buy 10 items and about one minute longer without the app.

A spokesperson with H-E-B says the app has been released for about a month and is only at a handful of stores. It's in the process of being made available to all stores.

"Customers really like that you can see your total as you shop, so for our budget-minded customers, they can see down to the penny what they have in their basket so far," Leslie Sweet, Director of Public Affairs at H-E-B's Austin/Central Texas stores, said.

To download HEB Go, click here.

