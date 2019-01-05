ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Wednesday H-E-B honored 56 female employees for their civic leadership as part of the supermarket chain’s Women of Distinction program.

“Winners are nominated by their peers and are selected based on a variety of qualities, including their dedication to excellence in customer service and their positive impact on co-workers,” H-E-B said in a statement.

The ceremony in Round Rock featured a guest appearance by Pflugerville Chief of Police Jessica Robledo.

Winners came from around the Central Texas region, including from Austin, Bastrop, Buda, San Marcos, Leander and Round Rock.

The program started 19 years ago and was inspired by H-E-B founder Florence Butt.

A full list of winners can be found below: