ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Wednesday H-E-B honored 56 female employees for their civic leadership as part of the supermarket chain’s Women of Distinction program.
“Winners are nominated by their peers and are selected based on a variety of qualities, including their dedication to excellence in customer service and their positive impact on co-workers,” H-E-B said in a statement.
The ceremony in Round Rock featured a guest appearance by Pflugerville Chief of Police Jessica Robledo.
Winners came from around the Central Texas region, including from Austin, Bastrop, Buda, San Marcos, Leander and Round Rock.
The program started 19 years ago and was inspired by H-E-B founder Florence Butt.
A full list of winners can be found below:
- Audrey Garcia (Austin)
- Jo Ann Lopez (Austin)
- Nora Galdamez (Austin)
- Gloria Salazar (Bastrop)
- Allison Rangel (Austin)
- Rachael Crowder (Buda)
- Alicia Medellin (Austin)
- Terri Thrush (Burnet)
- Lisa Kay Leger-Boagni (Austin)
- Jenetta McNabb (Dripping Springs)
- Sophie Rodriguez (Austin)
- Katalin "Tinka" Lawrence (Elgin)
- Zoe Chandler (Austin)
- Jacelyn "Jacie" Coulson (Georgetown)
- Ana Knight (Austin)
- Claudia Gerard (Georgetown)
- Emilie Lynch (Austin)
- Daniela Geng (Hutto)
- Yesenia "Yesi" Vaquera (Austin)
- Susan Standhart (Kingsland)
- Meghan Saucedo (Austin)
- Fela Jean Salinas (Kyle)
- Lucila Trujillo (Austin)
- Carol Hartenteiner (La Grange)
- Alma Rodriguez (Austin)
- Francisca Nunez (Lakeway)
- LaTasha Ray (Austin)
- Amanda Redmond (Lampasas)
- Chelsey Holifield (Austin)
- Danna Chandler (Leander)
- Maria Flores Alfaro (Austin)
- Nohemi Lopez-Rios (Lockhart)
- Dina Scialabba (Austin)
- Krystal Berg (Luling)
- Fabiola "Fabi" Rodriguez Rivera (Austin)
- Samantha Roberts (Marble Falls)
- Linda Daniels Williams (Austin)
- Dawn Magdaleno (Pflugerville)
- Katherine Bilanski (Austin)
- Alexandra "Ally" Botek (Round Rock)
- Alison Brooks (Austin)
- Leticia Morales (Round Rock)
- Adriana Rodriguez (Austin)
- Anais Vasquez (Round Rock)
- Elizabeth Oerther (Austin)
- Gloria Salazar (Round Rock)
- Krystal Canales (Austin)
- Megan Adair (Round Rock)
- Chloe Yates (Austin)
- Alicia Koenig (San Marcos)
- Mary Marotz (Austin)
- Anahi Villarruel (San Marcos)
- Jacqueline Silva (Austin)
- Diane Heselmeyer (Taylor)
- Angelica Ybarra (Austin)
- Rhonda Manzi (Wimberley)