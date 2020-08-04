AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B and Favor delivery increased its delivery coverage area statewide.

Favor doubled their delivery coverage area statewide to support on-demand delivery from restaurants and stores, and help more seniors via the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Program.

With this expansion, H-E-B and Favor’s Senior Support Program will now be available to seniors (60+) from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas.

This program gives seniors a safe and affordable shopping option for same-day, contactless deliveries of groceries and essentials, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home.

The Austin-based on-demand delivery service recently added 40 new Texas markets within a year, just launched 75 new Texas markets within a one-week timeframe and expanded its delivery areas in its existing markets.

“With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, it is our duty to support more of our communities across the state, as quickly as possible,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “H-E-B and Favor joined forces in 2018 to better serve our Texas customers and communities together, and we remain committed to doing everything we can for our state during this crisis.”

According to the H-E-B website, starting this week, residents in Favor’s new and expanded markets will be able to receive food and groceries in their cities on the Favor app or favordelivery.com, seven days a week.

For more information, click here.

