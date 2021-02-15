H-E-B stores in Austin, Central Texas closed Monday amid winter storm

H-E-B locations in other parts of the state are reducing hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B locations are closed to the public in Austin and Central Texas Monday, Feb. 15, as a winter storm blankets the area with snow and ice.

On Saturday and Sunday, H-E-B reduced hours, with Austin stores closing at 5 p.m. The closure comes as hundreds of thousands of Austin residents are without power. Millions of people across Texas are without power as ERCOT declares the highest level of an energy emergency. Rotating outages are expected to last through Monday and perhaps into Tuesday.

Across San Antonio and Texas, H-E-Bs are operating on reduced hours. You can get a full breakdown of hours across the state here.

H-E-B said that over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders. H-E-B said "we will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted."