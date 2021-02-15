H-E-B stores in Austin, Central Texas have reduced hours Tuesday amid winter storm

H-E-B locations in other parts of the state are also reducing hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B locations in Austin and Central Texas are reopening with reduced hours Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Stores will open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.

This comes after all locations in Central Texas closed to the public Monday, Feb. 15, as a winter storm blanketed the area with snow and ice.

The weekend prior, H-E-B also reduced hours. The reduced hours come as hundreds of thousands of Austin residents are without power. Millions of people across Texas are without power as ERCOT declares the highest level of an energy emergency. Rotating outages are lasted through Monday and may last into Tuesday.

Across San Antonio and Texas, H-E-Bs are operating on reduced hours. You can get a full breakdown of hours across the state here.

H-E-B said that over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders. H-E-B said "we will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted."