BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda has filed a criminal case against Austin-based company GrubTubs for violating the City's odor nuisance ordinance, that is according to Community Impact Newspaper.

GrubTubs specializes in composting leftover food from restaurants and grocery stores, providing an alternative to sending it to the landfill.

KVUE reported residents near the farm began complaining their neighborhood smelled like a dumpster. According to the City, GrubTubs had been cited under the odor ordinance at the beginning of June.

The company then had two weeks to file a report saying how they would fix it. In that report, the company listed seven actions to help reduce the smell.

In May, Buda's new odor nuisance code expanded the City's jurisdiction to 5,000 feet past city limits. The farm is located just outside city limits in Buda's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Peter Black, the chief operating officer for GrubTubs, spoke with Community Impact Newspaper about the case.

"We’re still in the middle of deciding our strategy on the whole situation,” Black said.

Black also mentioned the company was under the impression that it was in the middle of working with the City to determine what GrubTubs could do to address residents' complaints.

The City issued eight citations for violating the odor ordinance. City Attorney George Hyde told Community Impact the purpose of the ordinance was to protect residents who live along the borders of the city, adding that the move is in line with Texas law.

“We provided them notice of those eight complaints and provided them an opportunity to meet with the City on its new law to get them into compliance,” Hyde said.

Black confirmed City officials reached out and met with GrubTubs representatives. He also stated the company submitted its mitigation plan to comply with the City's odor ordinance two weeks after they met with City officials.

“When the City invited us to speak with the City lawyer and county inspector, absolutely – we welcome those kinds of conversations,” Black said. “We want to be a good neighbor.”

Hyde acknowledged that the City had received a response from GrubTubs but added that the City received more complaints around the time that the company communicated its future plans.

Hyde said this led to the City taking the next step in prosecuting potential violations in municipal court. He said the goal of the City’s code enforcement is compliance rather than enforcement.

According to Black, GrubTubs will plan to go to court on Aug. 7, and is in the process of seeking legal counsel.

