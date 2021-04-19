Group protesting planned sewage facility near Barton Creek

The Save Barton Creek Association claimes the new facility could clog Barton Creek with algae.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local group is speaking out against a proposed sewage facility near Barton Creek, which it claims could eventually clog the beloved stream with algae.

According to the Save Barton Creek Association, the planned facility will be located between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs. They say it could dump up to 45,000 gallons of treated wastewater into one of Barton Creek's contributing streams every day. Citing a City of Austin study, the group claims the pollutants remaining in that treated sewage could cause algae growth for several miles along the Long Branch tributary of the creek.

The group reported that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a draft sewage discharge permit last month to the Houston-based developer Stephen Cleveland. They say Cleveland has been selling commercial lots from land his family owns on the southwest corner of US 290 and Sawyer Ranch Road.

The TCEQ will hold its only planned public meeting on the permit at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Three TCEQ commissioners, which were appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, will vote on whether to approve the permit.

According to the Save Barton Creek Association, the four businesses already built on Cleveland's lots use onsite septic systems to dispose of their wastewater. However, they say he applied for a sewage discharge permit for one of his unsold lots in 2017.

“Should one person have the right to dump waste into a creek at the expense of the many landowners and creek visitors downstream? We don't think so," said Angela Richter, executive director of Save Barton Creek Association. “The Hill Country Sewage Scorecard, which SBCA released last fall, found that 81% of all municipal sewage discharge plants in our region exceeded at least one of their permit limits since 2017. The odds are good that Cleveland’s facility would follow this pattern too.”

They claim the sewage from Cleveland's facility would flow through residential developments lining both sides of Long Branch Creek for about seven miles. This tributary then joins Barton Creek to flow through Shield Ranch, a protected natural area.

“There doesn’t have to be a winner and a loser here,” said Beth McConnell, a homeowner in the Polo Club subdivision, located half a mile downstream of the proposed sewage facility. “Every other business around here does the right thing with onsite septic systems. Cleveland can too.”

The group reports that treated sewage can contain high amounts of nitrogen and phosphorous, which can fertilize the growth of algae. And although Cleveland's draft permit includes limits for both, a study by Austin's Watershed Protection Department has determined that these limits would still lead to increased algae growth on Long Branch Creek.

If this permit is approved, the group claims that it would lead to sewage discharge closer to Barton Springs Pool than any other previous permit. Currently, House Bill 4146 and Senate Bill 1747 are under consideration in the Texas Legislature that would prohibit the TCEQ from issuing future discharge permits to developers on many streams across the state, including Barton Creek.

“This permit, if issued, would set a dangerous precedent,” said Kelly Davis, staff attorney for Save Our Springs Alliance. “Barton Creek is one of the best known and most loved streams in Texas. If it’s going to be targeted with sewage discharges, then every creek in Texas will be a target. Septic systems and land irrigation are proven alternatives that have been used for decades, and should be used here.”