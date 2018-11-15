TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — After departing flights at Austin's airport were delayed due to reports that someone was shooting at an aircraft Thursday, Austin's airport later said that the "ground stop" has been lifted.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said before 2 p.m. deputies were responding to Richard Moya Park after someone reported a person shooting at an aircraft.

"After searching for nearly two hours," authorities said that no person or weapon was found in regard to reports that a person was seen shooting at departing planes.

"Despite rumors, there are NO escaped inmates from Travis County Correctional Complex," the sheriff's office said.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport said "there is a ground stoppage for departing flights due to police activity nearby." Later, ABIA said the "ground stop" has been lifted and normal operations have resumed at the airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for their flight status.

