Greg Kelley docuseries 'Outcry' wins Sports Emmy

AUSTIN, Texas — The new docuseries centered on Greg Kelley, which premiered on Showtime, has won a Sports Emmy.

"Outcry" follows the story of Kelley, a former Leander High School football star who was accused of sexually assaulting two children in 2013. Kelley, who was 18 years old at the time of his arrest, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in state prison. But new evidence caused his case to be reopened in 2017, and his conviction was eventually overturned in November 2019. Kelley spoke with KVUE from New York moments after the State's highest criminal court overturned his conviction.

The five-part series was originally supposed to have its world premiere at the 2020 SXSW festival on March 14, ahead of its television premiere, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The #SportsEmmys Award for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary goes to @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/DZo3Muhkuz — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) June 9, 2021

"Outcry" follows the three years after Kelley's conviction, the support he received and the major players on both sides of the appeal process, as they work to expose the truth.

Kelley's story was followed closely by KVUE, and KVUE Anchor Bryan Mays makes an appearance in the series' trailer.

In December 2019, Kelley announced he had been admitted to the University of Texas at Austin. In July 2020, Kelley participated in a walk-on tryout for the Texas Longhorns but, according to ESPN, he was informed that Texas would not be adding any new players to the roster.

Kelley later announced on Instagram he had been offered a full-ride scholarship to play football for Eastern Michigan University.