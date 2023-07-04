Gov. Abbott requests Board of Pardons and Paroles review Daniel Perry murder case

Abbott said should the Board recommend a pardon in the case, he would approve it "as soon as it hits my desk."

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said he has requested the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles review the case of a man found guilty of murder on Friday.

After testimony from dozens of witnesses, a Travis County jury found Daniel Perry guilty of murder after he shot and killed protester Garrett Foster in July 2020. The jury found Perry not guilty of aggravated assault, the other charge he faced.

Perry claimed he shot Foster in self-defense after he encountered a group of demonstrators while he was working as a rideshare driver in Downtown Austin.

In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Abbott seemed to back Perry’s claim of self-defense in the incident.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said. “Unlike the President or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the Governor’s pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Texas law DOES allow the Governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review.”

“Additionally, I have already prioritized reining in rogue District Attorneys, and the Texas Legislature is working on laws to achieve that goal,” he said.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

KVUE has reached out to Abbott, a former attorney general, for additional comment on how he reached this decision. The trial was not broadcast, and Abbott attended no portion of the two-week trial that included about 40 witnesses.

On July 25, 2020, Perry was working as a rideshare driver when he took a turn onto a street where a group of people were protesting police brutality. That wrong turn led to a clash between Perry and Foster.

According to Perry's lawyer, Perry dropped off a rideshare customer in Downtown Austin and was then surrounded by demonstrators. Some of them allegedly beat on Perry's car – including Foster.

Foster and his fiancée had attended previous demonstrations. At the one on July 25, Foster was holding a rifle.

Perry claims Foster raised his weapon, prompting Perry to shoot him. Perry called 911, but Foster did not survive.

Perry said he acted in self-defense and turned himself into authorities after the shooting. Since then, he had been out on bond.

In July 2021, after reviewing evidence, a grand jury indicted Perry with murder, deadly conduct and aggravated assault.

During the trial, the State shared social media posts to back up their claim that Perry had threatened protesters in the past.

KVUE spoke with Garrett Foster's father, Stephen Foster, after the verdict.

"We're happy with the verdict. We're very sorry for his family as well. There's no winners in this. Just glad it's over," Stephen said.

After the verdict was read, Foster's partner, Whitney Mitchell, and several of Foster's friends broke down in tears. Perry also lost his composure shortly thereafter.

Perry was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody by deputies.