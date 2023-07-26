Neighbors unhappy about Austin Planning Commission's recommendation to allow three-story hotel at Green Pasture Events venue

The South Austin venue is surrounded by homes in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Planning Commission recently recommended a three-year site plan extension for the Green Pasture Venue developer to build a parking garage and two hotel buildings, with at least one being three stories high.

Some neighbors are not happy about the new plan.

The historic Green Pastures Events venue sits on more than five acres of land, surrounded by homes in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood.

"I like the Green Pasture pastures," said Milena Boytchef. " You hear the weddings there, the mariachi."

Boytchef said she doesn't like the possibility of a three-story building being just 15 feet from her property line.

"There are so many concerns, first of all, they see into your backyard," said Boytchef. "Secondly, it is not the neighbors normally that you know... these are strangers every day, another one looking into your private space."

In Austin, a three-story building has to be 50 feet from a property line, but because developers submitted the plan about seven years ago, the recommended plan is grandfathered into the old rules, which still allow the hotel to be just 15 feet from neighbors.

Many other neighbors also expressed serious concerns during Tuesday's meeting.

"My property is one with the red dot," said neighbor Simon Eastwood. "As I stand at my fence, I will have a building within 15 feet, as Lena said, stretching three stories above me, hotel windows overlooking my yard and my house."

Increased traffic is also a concern. The developers blamed COVID-19 and a lack of finances for the delay in the building process.

"Just like the site plan, extension process, sometimes doing things right takes a little bit more time and effort than you'd like," said Jeff Trigger, the chairman of Green Pastures' Board of Directors.

Pending Austin City Council approval, this could be the second site plan extension given to the developers.

"They haven't built absolutely anything," said Boytchef.

Boytchef said if the Council moves forward with the Green Pasture plan as is, she has a lawyer ready.

"I lost my faith in justice yesterday," said Boytchef.

Daranesha Herron on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram