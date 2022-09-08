Greater Austin Music Census closes Friday

Individuals in the Austin-area music community can fill out the census to share their needs with local leaders.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area musicians have until Friday to make their voices heard through the Greater Austin Music Census.

The census, which launched in July, is being administered by South Music Cities in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Steve Adler, KUTX, EQ Austin, Juice Consulting and more than 50 local partners.

According to the website for the census, it is a community-led initiative to "gain a better understanding of the current needs of the Austin-area music community." The census marks the first time in nearly a decade that the music community will have new data from which it can develop approaches and policy solutions.

The census aims to capture key information about the greater Austin music economy to help make more informed, data-driven decision to support the local music scene. Responses are being collected from music industry professionals working or living in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties.

"Musicians, venue owners, educators, technicians, and promoters are all part of our music ecosystem and are collectively the people that make us the live music capital. We need to support and protect these people in order to strategically sustain our music economy," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. "The Greater Austin Area Music Census will do that by allowing us to see who and where they are."

The census questions include general information about demographics and occupation types, as well as music industry professionals' perspectives on issues such as belonging, diversity and equity. The census takes from 10 to 20 minutes complete, depending on your respondent category (creative, venue owner or industry). Responses are anonymous.

The census closes on Friday, Sept. 9. Take it here. For more information about the census, visit AustinMusicCensus.org.

