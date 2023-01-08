Grassroots Leadership hosting annual 'Night Out For Safety and Liberation,' asking people to testify against City of Austin budget

The group says it wants to encourage community members to speak up about how the criminal legal system has impacted their lives.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local organization is hosting its annual event at Austin City Hall, asking people to reimagine what policing could look like in the city.

Because the event falls on the same day the Austin City Council is set to consider the budget, Grassroots Leadership is also asking people to weigh in on how their tax dollars are spent.

On Tuesday night, Grassroots Leadership is hosting its annual "Night Out for Safety and Liberation" event. The event commemorates the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teen shot and killed in Florida in 2012 by a member of community watch.

The group says it wants to encourage community members to speak up about how the criminal legal system has impacted their lives. It also want to have a conversation about what safety could look like, either without police or with reduced policing.

Maria Reza, communications manager for Grassroots Leadership, said that could mean sending social workers out on 911 calls instead of police when someone is having a mental health crisis.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is understaffed, so getting more officers on the streets is also a priority in the city budget. This year, the department could see a budget increase of about $32 million.

But members of Grassroots Leadership say that money would be better spent elsewhere, and they are encouraging people to testify against the budget.

"The mayor and the city manager are calling this a 'back to basics' budget and, really, whose basics, right? Like when I think of basics, I think of housing, food, health care, child care – like, supporting the basic necessities of life," Reza said. "So what we're seeing in this budget is a budget that does not represent the values of our community, and it's a budget that will ultimately bring more and more uneasiness because, at the end of the day, our basic necessities are not being met. And they could be, but they're not."

KUVE also asked about situations of violent crime or when someone may be in danger. Reza said it's important to address the root causes of those incidents but also to include them in the conversation to decide what would be the best way to move forward.

Grassroots Leadership will meet at Austin City Hall Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Since the deadline to testify against the budget has passed, the group suggests people reach out to their council members about any issue they have about how tax dollars are expected to spent under the budget.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram