A grass fire in Llano County burned more than 300 acres starting July 20, but now the fire is now 100% contained.

According to the county's Office of Emergency Management, the fire originally started on Saturday around 5 p.m. at County Road 413, off Highway 16 North.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was holding at 95% contained at about 351 acres. The Office of Emergency Management coordinator said no homes were threatened.

The fire originally burned 150 acres and then a hot spot reignited the fire around 4 p.m. Monday.

