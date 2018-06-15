***WARNING: Images contained in this story are graphic.***

Rio Vista Park in San Marcos is normally a place filled with sunlight and fun for all pups to enjoy, but was the site of a disturbing discovery on Monday.

"The internet has sort of deemed, lovingly given her the name Faith," Lauren Volpe, Community Outreach Coordinator for City of San Marcos Animal Services, said.

This is "Faith."

She was found extremely underweight -- approximately seven pounds -- at the San Marcos Rio Vista Park on June 11 by a concerned citizen. Faith had no tags, microchips, or any form of identification when she was found.

Faith was dropped off at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter later Monday afternoon. Her condition left animal shelter volunteers heartbroken but determined to save her life and find out how she got into the condition she was in.

"You can see everything, you can see her whole skeletal frame," Volpe said.

The mere sight of Faith was tough for Volpe to swallow.

"She was just very, very thin, very frail, but she just immediately came up to me and started trying to give me kisses. and just seeing that I got a little emotional," Volpe said.

Volpe has seen a lot of abandoned and abused animals, but she said seeing Faith was a unique experience.

"Going into the kennel I actually had to collect myself seeing her, that's very rare," Volpe told KVUE.

But even with Faith's frail and fragile body, she remains sweet, playful, and lovable.

"Dogs are incredibly resilient and they're also just very naturally loving animals.so a lot of times you'll see dogs that are very, bad conditions. but it's almost as if they don't realize it and all they want is love and affection," Volpe said.

The dog's positive spirit gives Volpe hope or dare you say Faith... that the dog bearing the same name will recover.

There is an open investigation to learn more about who this dog is and where she came from. If you have any information, contact the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at (512) 805-2650.

A GoFundMe page has been started by the San Marcos Animal Shelter to help Faith recover. You can view the page here:

