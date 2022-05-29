x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials respond to deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals

Police said no photos of the incident will be released until next-of-kin can be notified.
Credit: Getty Images
A generic photo of police lights.

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — Officials are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals on Sunday morning.

The Granite Shoals Police Department said the “aircraft emergency” happened just off the Granite Shoals airfield. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue are also on the scene.

Police said DPS, the FAA and the NTSB will be investigating the crash.

Residents are asked to avoid the area off Forest Hills Drive.

Police said no photos of the incident will be released until next-of-kin can be notified.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to strawberries sold at H-E-B

More Videos

In Other News

Central Texas Food Bank expands home delivery in Williamson County