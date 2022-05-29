Officials respond to deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals

Police said no photos of the incident will be released until next-of-kin can be notified.

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — Officials are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals on Sunday morning.

Police said DPS, the FAA and the NTSB will be investigating the crash.

Residents are asked to avoid the area off Forest Hills Drive.

Police said no photos of the incident will be released until next-of-kin can be notified.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.