Officials respond to deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — Officials are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Granite Shoals on Sunday morning.
The Granite Shoals Police Department said the “aircraft emergency” happened just off the Granite Shoals airfield. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue are also on the scene.
Residents are asked to avoid the area off Forest Hills Drive.
Police said no photos of the incident will be released until next-of-kin can be notified.
This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.
