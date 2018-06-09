WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County grand jury has finished its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of the Austin bomber during efforts to arrest him, and did not think the officer violated any law.

Austin police SWAT officers have been hailed as heroes in taking down the bomber in March. One of them, Officer Vincent Garcia, fired his weapon during the incident.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said he presented the case as a matter of office policy, which is to allow a grand jury to review any instance in which an officer uses lethal force.

