AUSTIN — Governor Gregg Abbott, along with more than 100 volunteers, delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need this year.

There was a long line on Thanksgiving Day -- and no, they’re weren’t going shopping.

It was a line of volunteers, eager to give back.

“We understand that there’s a lot of people that are, you know, less fortunate and, you know, sometimes we forget sometimes how blessed we are,” volunteer Carina Rodriguez said.

One volunteer making his way down the line was Governor Abbott. Thanks to Meals on Wheels, he and about 100 others prepared to deliver a holiday lunch to those who are homebound.

Many of the meal recipients are elderly or disabled.

"It's what Thanksgiving is all about, and we're so thankful for so much that we have, Texas and America, being such a great place. And it's about giving back and helping others who are in need,” Gov. Abbott said.

With the turkey and dressing packed and ready to go, the governor was ready to surprise a family in need.

Gov. Abbott and his wife, Cecilia, met Roy and Pam Morgan. The meeting brought Roy to tears. He has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and has been wheelchair-bound for more than 15 years, so this visit meant a lot to him.

"It's a blessing to have him,” Roy Morgan said.

He's grateful for the many Meals on Wheels volunteers who help him on regular basis. And this visit from the governor was just icing on the cake.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you,” Gov. Abbot said.

“Thank you, governor. From the bottom of my heart, we wish everybody a Happy thanksgiving and God bless y'all,” Morgan said.

In all, Meals on Wheels volunteers helped deliver about 500 meals this Thanksgiving Day.

