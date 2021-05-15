Gov. Abbott attends Sugar Land rally, denounces hate against Asian-American community

“The attacks that have been on the Asian-American community, we’re going to show that they will not be tolerated in the state of Texas.”

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Bend County Saturday to join a rally, denouncing hate and discrimination against the Asian-American community.

“I think it’s important for every Asian to stop the hate crimes everywhere against Asian people," attendee Cindy said.

Dozens of people gathered with him in front of Sugar Land City Hall with one message on their mind.

“There are many things that we stand for as a people, but we need to stand for them loudly and proudly and visibly, because there is no real hate in the American people, but sometimes there isn’t enough loudness in our voices," Melvin Menezes said.

“That is anti-American, in my opinion, seeing someone or discriminating against them just for their race, in any form, is terrible," Eamonn O’Neill said.

Gov. Abbott spoke at the rally, saying Americans must stand together against the hate.

“This is so important that we unequivocally make clear that we’re not going to tolerate hate or violence against the Asian community or against any community in the state of Texas," Gov. Abbott said. “And the attacks that have been on the Asian-American community, we’re going to show that they will not be tolerated in the state of Texas.”

Even though there haven’t been as many attacks in Texas as in other states, he says you can’t let your guard down.

“You get in advance of it to make sure that, we will be taking the strategies and approaches to make sure that we do not have any attacks on Asian-Americans in Texas," Gov. Abbott said.

And it’s a fight we must continue.

“We need to be vigilant. We need to stand up and be counted. We need to be recognized, and that’s why I am here," Menezes said.