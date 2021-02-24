Due to success of Corpus Christi's program, Governor Abbott announces statewide 'Save our Seniors' vaccine effort for homebound residents

The Corpus Christi Fire Department teamed up with Meals on Wheels to offer vaccines to homebound citizens.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott stopped in Corpus Christi today to honor the local fire department and City of Corpus Christi for their homebound seniors' vaccine program. The Corpus Christi Fire Department began vaccinating seniors in partnership with Meals on Wheels through a program the city calls "Save Our Seniors (SOS)."

"The success that has been achieved by Corpus Christi, it is so important that we are announcing a statewide program to 'Save our Seniors,' " Abbott said.

The vaccination effort was one that Mayor Paulette Guajardo told 3News was praised and emulated around the state.

"A key part of our mission in the fight against COVID-19 is to vaccinate seniors and those who are most at risk — and senior vaccination programs like the one in Corpus Christi are crucial to accomplishing this mission," said Governor Abbott.

"I am proud of the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels, and city leadership to identify and vaccinate homebound seniors in their community," Abbott said. "By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines."

1,100 national guardsmen across the state will help communities across Texas vaccinate homebound seniors, Abbott said.

The state is dedicating up to 8,000 vaccines to this initiative for the first week and will work with organizations like Meals On Wheels and nursing groups to identify homebound seniors who volunteer to be vaccinated across the state. The program will launch Monday, Abbott's office said.

"I want to thank everybody involved in this entire process in the Corpus Christi area for turning this program into a success," Abbott said about SOS.

Abbott said there will be a record amount of vaccines available across Texas this week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.