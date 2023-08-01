The state is now able to assign 250 guard members to case management.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday she has deployed an additional 150 members of the New York National Guard in an effort to address the response to the asylum seeker and migrant crisis in the state.

The state is now able to assign 250 guard members to case management.

The governor says this deployment, along with the state's $50 million investment will help asylum seekers and migrants file the paperwork they need to be able to work in New York State.

“It is critical that we help secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “We need to ensure individuals can navigate the paperwork necessary to get them established here so they can work and start making their American Dream a reality. Our National Guard members play a huge role in assisting in the process and we are grateful for their service.”

This is in addition to the previously deployed 1,900 Guard troops called in to assist asylum seekers and migrants. Some have been assisting at shelters in New York City since last year. Hochul says it is costing the state $22 million dollar in monthly costs since deploying these troops. She detailed the costs in a letter to President Biden requesting federal assistance.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York State is working hard to assist NYC with the ongoing asylum seeker crisis. Governor Hochul has been focused on finding ways to help migrants and asylum seekers in NYC’s shelters leave shelter by resourcing and advocating for pathways to work authorization and legal services. There is more to be done to ensure migrants can be self-sufficient here in New York and Governor Hochul will continue to take every action available to ensure that happens.”

Just last week, Hochul announced new steps that will be taken by the state to address the asylum seeker and migrant crisis.

This comes after the White House administration announced that some people from Venezuela, who have resided in the United States prior to July 21, 2023 will be eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status

Those steps will allow those individuals to be granted work authorization. The state has allocated more than $30 million to help those file paperwork to receive those authorizations