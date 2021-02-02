How to watch: Gov. Abbott to discuss homelessness in Austin, police budget in live interview Tuesday

Gov. Greg Abbott will speak with KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski live on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A day after his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott will join KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski to discuss his stance on multiple issues facing the City of Austin.

KVUE will stream the live interview on KVUE.com, the KVUE mobile app and on KVUE's YouTube channel just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Abbott's address comes only a few days after Austin businesses were allowed to return to 75% occupancy following a steady improvement in the area's hospitalization rate. However, should Austin-area COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% capacity, and elective surgeries would again be put on hold.

In his Monday address, Gov. Abbott declared five emergency items to be addressed in the current Texas legislative session, some of which were heavily influenced by Austin itself:

Expanding broadband access

Passing laws that prevent cities from defunding the police

Fixing the "flawed bail system" via the Damon Allen Act

Election integrity so Texans can have "trust and confidence in the outcome of elections"

Coronavirus-related civil liberty protections for "individuals, businesses and health care providers that operated safely during the pandemic"

Over the past several months, Gov. Abbott has been heavily critical of Austin Mayor Steve Adler and the city council's decision to move millions from the Austin Police Department's budget into other city programs.

The governor has also been vocal about his opposition to Austin's homeless camping policies. In January, he said that if Austin doesn't reinstate the public camping ban, the Texas government would. Local groups are currently working to put an item on the ballot in the upcoming May election to put the issue up to voters.