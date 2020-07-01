AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about a stabbing that happened near an Austin coffee shop on Jan. 3.

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out against Austin's handling of homelessness at a press conference following a domestic terrorism round table on Tuesday.

Early in the conference, Abbott discussed working on a proposed statute that would give domestic terrorism a definition and allow authorities to prosecute people who commit acts of domestic terror.

In regards to a stabbing near an Austin coffee shop on Jan. 3, Abbott said it wasn't clear whether the stabbing would be identified as an act of domestic terror.

"That act, for example, in Austin, was a knifing attack by a homeless individual who had pre-existing crimes and arrest history," said Abbott. "And those are acts of murder that unfortunately happen across the state and country every day. Even though they are murderous acts, does that mean they are acts of domestic terrorism?"

Abbott also spoke at length criticizing the City of Austin for its handling of homelessness.

"What Austin has done over the past half year is to perpetuate a sense of lawlessness in this city about the homelessness," said Abbott. "They have removed, seeming, any legal consequences to the actions of where the homeless lie, sleep, where they defecate, with regards to needles, with regards to any potential crimes. We see an escalation of physical attacks on people with an inadequate response by the City of Austin – by law enforcement – to make sure that these people are going to be accountable for these crimes."

He said Friday's stabbing was a result of the City's homeless policy.

"It shows that there has been an elevation and an increase in the number of people who are physically assaulted and an attitude by the City of Austin that seems to be one where they care more about the homeless individual committing the crime as opposed to the victims of these crimes," said Abbott.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other City lawmakers responded to Abbott after the governor expressed similar criticisms on Twitter on Friday following the stabbing.

Adler responded to the governor's claims in a phone call with KVUE.

"To suggest that people experiencing homelessness are criminals is just, it's just wrong," Adler said. "Most of the crimes and the murders in our city are not being committed by people that are experiencing homelessness."

Councilmember Ann Kitchen also responded:

"The governor’s continuing attacks on Austin is not helping us solve the problem," she said. "What we need is assistance to help the City of Austin continue our current efforts to provide shelter and services for homeless individuals." ‬

On Tuesday, Abbott also spoke briefly about how domestic terrorism and mass attacks were being handled, saying the State hopes to be able to identify and prosecute potential domestic terrorism before acts of violence are able to occur.

The press conference followed discussions by lawmakers in response to multiple mass shooting events in Texas last year, including deadly attacks in El Paso, Odessa, Midland and White Settlement.

